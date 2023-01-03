Bringing home medals from the Rumble on the Red were (from left) Dylan Hedren, Dawson McGee and Ella Henning.
Photo

The Wrestling Wolves faced some of the toughest opponents they will see all year at the 2022 Rumble on the Red Thursday and Friday in Fargo, N.D., unless they make it to State.

Two Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis grapplers placed in the top eight of the varsity tournament, while on the JV side one brought home a medal.

