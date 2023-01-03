The Wrestling Wolves faced some of the toughest opponents they will see all year at the 2022 Rumble on the Red Thursday and Friday in Fargo, N.D., unless they make it to State.
Two Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis grapplers placed in the top eight of the varsity tournament, while on the JV side one brought home a medal.
Seventh-grader Ella Henning took second place at 100 pounds in the girls’ bracket, senior Dawson McGee was eighth at 132 on the boys’ side, and freshman Dylan Hedren was seventh at 220 pounds in the JV tourney.
Henning went 4-1 with three wins by pin fall and one by tech fall to improve her season record to 10-5. In the championship, she was pinned late in the first period by Bianca Eide, a freshman who came in with a 10-0 record.
McGee finished with a 3-3 record, with two of his losses coming to wrestlers who would finish both third and fourth. He opened with 8-1 and 6-4 decisions, but lost his third match by an 8-1 score. McGee bounced back to win his next match 2-1, but then lost by a 1-0 decision. In the seventh-place match, he fell 11-3.
The six other Wolves who competed on the varsity side were Kadin Martin at 113, Callen Whitney at 145, Devin Johnson at 160, Ficher Smith at 170, Payden Yeats at 182 and Nathan Keiser at 195.
Whitney finished 2-2, winning his first match with a first-period pin and an 18-3 tech fall in his third. He lost by a 7-4 decision in his last match, which was one short of being in contention to place.
Keiser finished 1-2 with his lone win coming by a 7-2 decision. He lost his next match by a 12-6 score to end his day.
