Sophomore Alec Wake reached a historic milestone in Northland’s 101-47 home win over LIttlefork-Big Falls Feb. 9.
Needing 29 points to reach the 1,000-point club, Wake surpassed the mark in the second half and finished with 30 points as the Eagles improved to 7-2.
Wake was one of four players to score in double figures. Aiden Carlson finished with 21 points, Nolan Carlson scored 15 and Harris Carlson had 12.
Also scoring were Liam Wake with seven points, Nathan Johnson had six, Ron Day four, and both Jace Jackson and Rydell Wheeler scored two points.
Johnson led with seven rebounds, both Alec Wake and Nolan Carlson had five assists, and each Wake led with four steals.
The Eagles dominated from the start, jumping out to a 64-18 halftime lead against the Vikings, who came in with a 1-4 mark.
Eagles soar at home
The Eagles jumped out to a commanding 19-point halftime lead and cruised from there to a 74-34 win over visiting Laporte Thursday night.
Northland had five players score at least nine points with both Harris Carlson and Alec Wake leading the way with 15 points. Carlson also had 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Wake had four steals and three assists.
Carson Johnson, Aiden Carlson and Nathan Johnson each scored nine. Liam Wake scored six points and had six boards, while Nolan Carlson had three assists and three steals.
Leading the winless Wildcats was Ethan Moss with 11 points, with Gibson Smith scoring 10.
Coach Chris Carlson said his guys didn’t shoot that well, but a big lead in the first half led to an easy win.
The 8-2 Eagles face Greenway and Lakeview Academy this week, and next week host both Southridge and Floodwood..
“We have a couple big games coming up against some good teams. We need to continue to play good basketball,” the coach said.
He also said they need to rebound better than they have the last couple of games, and play better man-to-man defense.
