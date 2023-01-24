Aubrey Morrison (kneeling in front) hit the 1,000-point milestone last week in WHA’s 71-52 win at Clearbrook-Gonvick.
Photo submitted

Aubrey Morrison has joined a growing list of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley basketball players to score 1,000 points in her career. She joins her father Randall Morrison as the only father-daughter duo in school history.

Morrison, who is only a sophomore, reached the milestone with a three-pointer at the 8:47 mark of the first half. Her basket gave the Wolves a 26-7 lead on their way to a 71-52 win over host Clearbrook-Gonvick Thursday night.

