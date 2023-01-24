Aubrey Morrison has joined a growing list of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley basketball players to score 1,000 points in her career. She joins her father Randall Morrison as the only father-daughter duo in school history.
Morrison, who is only a sophomore, reached the milestone with a three-pointer at the 8:47 mark of the first half. Her basket gave the Wolves a 26-7 lead on their way to a 71-52 win over host Clearbrook-Gonvick Thursday night.
The game was briefly stopped so Coach Jim Lien could present her with the game ball. She was able to celebrate with her team — including twin Avery Morrison — after the game was over, along with her parents, that includes mother Marlee Morrison.
“Aubrey works really hard for us. She puts in the time. She is dedicated to the game and spends a lot of time on the basketball floor and it shows,” Coach Lien said. “This won’t be the first milestone she reaches.”
Morrison finished the game with 32 points, including sinking four threes. She also had seven steals and five assists to lead the team.
Twin sister Avery Morrison scored 14 points and added five steals and three assists. Ava Welk tossed in 11 points and had nine rebounds, and Alexa Johannsen scored six points and also had nine boards.
Allison Lavine led the Bears with 32 points.
The win at Clearbrook-Gonvick gives WHA a 6-1 Northwoods Conference South record, just behind 6-0 Nevis.
This week WHA have a home game with Warroad, and next week they have three conference games against Nevis, Laporte and Pine River-Backus.
Wolves now 11-5
WHA won their sixth straight and never trailed in a hard-fought 68-62 win at Red Lake Falls Friday night.
“The kids played well. It was close from the beginning, and the kids held their composure,” Coach Lien said.
The Wolves, who went 11-16 from the foul line, led 33-27 at the half. WHA also had 13 steals.
Finishing in double figures were Aubrey Morrison with 31 points and Welk scored 10. Avery Morrison had nine points, Oelschlager tossed in six, with Johannsen, Kurtz and Rand each having four.
Welk led with seven boards, Aubrey Morrison had four steals, and Rand led with four assists.
Wolves nip Mustangs
The Lady Wolves improved to 4-1 in the Northwoods Conference with a narrow 51-49 over No. 9 ranked Northome-Kelliher Jan. 17 in Walker.
The game was tight from the start with WHA clinging to a 23-20 halftime lead. The second half was similar with WHA able to grab a six-point lead with about two minutes to go. The lead disappeared quickly when the Mustangs went to a full-court press, forcing turnovers they were able to turn into easy baskets.
The Wolves also missed some foul shots, going 8-17, but did have 10 blocked shots and 10 steals.
Coach Lien said it was a good win for the Wolves against a very good team. “The kids played hard.”
The Morrison twins scored 44 of WHA’s points with Aubrey leading with 25. Avery Morrison tossed in 19 and had six boards.
Welk led the team with 14 rebounds, Rand had five assists and Johannsen led with four steals.
Alla Thayer led the Mustangs with 16 points with sister Kate Thayer scoring 12.
