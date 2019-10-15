The Wolves took the opening drive of the game 61 yards last Wednesday night, capping it off when Gavin Johannsen scored on a one-yard plunge. Mason Schneider added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
They next time the Wolves touched the ball they moved to the goal line again, but this time they were stopped on downs.
On the next play Carson Strosahl recovered a fumble and Riley Welk and Ethan Anderson connected on a pitch-and-catch the next play for a 14-0 lead.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley scored four touchdowns in the first half to take a 26-0 lead over visiting Warroad on their way to a 29-16 win and a second straight District 19 East Conference title.
A search of the archives came up empty, but the conversation is that it has been a few decades since WHA has won a conference title two years straight.
Coach Aaron Pfeiffer applauded the team and said the guys have worked hard all season to win the title two years straight.
In the win over Warroad, the 6-1 Wolves had 286 yards of offense with 226 yards in the first half compared to 72 for the Warriors. WHA had 165 passing yards and three touchdowns in the opening half.
“We were hoping our passing game would be an advantage. The offensive line did a great job of blocking, Riley made some great throws and the receivers made some nice catches,” the coach said.
On the defensive side, Pfeiffer praised his unit as they came up with the three fumble recoveries that were turned into 10 points. The offense did not have a turnover, except on downs.
“Any time you can get a short field off a turnover and score, it is a huge advantage. That really took the wind out of their sales,” Pfeiffer said. “We had that happen in our first game at Pelican Rapids, and it’s hard to overcome those mistakes.”
WHA’s defense also came up big on two first-half fourth-down plays, stopping the Warriors short of the first down. The first came when Welk stopped Jeremy Cole at the 46 on the Warriors first possession.
Pfeiffer said he was concerned how his team would play on short rest, but that quickly subsided after WHA took the opening kickoff down the field and scored. The defense did its job, allowing only 60 yards and two first downs in the first half.
The forfeit win over Red Lake and playing a young Cass Lake-Bena team last week also made him wonder if his players had been tested before playing a really good Warroad team.
“I was just so impressed in how the guys came out. They were hungry and ready to play,” he noted.
Besides the five combined turnovers, WHA recorded three sacks and a couple of tackles for losses.
Strosahl recovered a fumble at the five-yard line with WHA scoring on the very next play.
Clay Nelson had a strip sack that Connor Craven recovered early in the third period, That led to Schneider’s 32-yard field goal. Schneider also made 2-3 extra points.
Colton Hein also forced a fumble that Caden Opheim recovered, and both Welk and TJ Smith had tackles for loss or no gain on fourth-down stops.
The first fumble came on the Warriors’ second possession. After moving 45 yards to the Warroad one, Welk was stopped inches short of the end zone. On the next play, quarterback Cooper Cole lost the ball on a handoff and Strosahl was there for the recovery.
On first down, Welk side-stepped a blitzing defender and found Ethan Anderson open in the end zone for a quick score and a 14-0 lead.
Welk completed 7-12 passes for 119 yards and two scores, and Ethan Anderson was 1-1 for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Jackson MacFarlane caught three passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns, Anderson had three receptions for 51 yards and a score, and Craven one reception for 18 yards and a first down on third-and-long.
Welk also led the team in rushing with 53 yards on 10 attempts. Johannsen had 28 yards and a touchdown, Kai Ashmore 20 yards and Zach Stevenson 16 yards on three carries. A hobbled Steven Hausken had four carries for 10 yards.
On defense, Smith led with five solos, three assists and a sack. Jack Slagle had four solos and three assists, Kenseth Taylor three solos, Craven with two solos and four assists, Hein two solos and three assists, Cole Rasmussen two solos, and Strosahl one solo, four assists and a sack.
The Wolves’ third touchdown was a thing of beauty and once again was set up by the defense and a nice punt return by Anderson.
After a deep kick by Schneider, Strosahl sacked Cole on first down back at the one. Three plays later Anderson was returning the punt 17 yards to the 35.
On the very next play Welk found MacFarlane wide open along the far sideline and dropped the pass perfectly into his hands for a 20-0 lead. Schneider’s kick missed, the only miss in his previous nine attempts.
A second straight three-and-out gave WHA great field position at the 40 after MacFarlane’s 15-yard return. The Wolves would turn the ball over on downs at the 20, but Smith came up with another great defensive play when he stopped Jeremy Cole on fourth down at WHA’s 42.
Five plays later, Anderson and Macfarlane connected on a 46-yard halfback option pass play called Laser Special with 7.5 seconds left in the half.
The Warriors’ opening possession of the second half ended in another turnover as Nelson forced a fumble that Craven fell on at the 18. WHA only managed to pick up three yards, but Schneider drilled a 32-yard field goal for a 29-0 lead.
WHA’s next two possessions ended in punts, but they were still able to move the ball before the drive stalled.
Over the last couple of weeks the Wolves have also cleaned up their mental mistakes. They were penalized only 10 yards on two false-start penalties, with both coming in the third quarter and the game firmly in their control.
Warroad had 200 yards in the second half, but their 59- and 76-yard fourth-quarter scoring drives were against WHA’s JV team.
