Last year the freshman accomplished something no other Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls’ golfer has done before by winning an individual section title.
Johnson, the lone WHA girl golfer, overcame a five-shot deficit after day one to card a 171 at the Virginia Golf Course. She shot a 90 on the first day, but followed that with an 80 to win by two strokes over Tori Olson of North Woods, who shot an 86 and 87.
North Woods won the team title with a 780 while Pine River-Backus took second with an 832.
On the boys’ side, freshman Parker Brock shot a 144 to finish second, two strokes behind medalist Tucker D’Allaird of Duluth Marshall. Brock played brilliantly with scores of 73 and 71.
Area golfers also qualifying for State were Dominic Fairbanks of Cass Lake-Bena and Lealan Norby of Nevis, who both tied for sixth place with a 162. The top five golfers not on the winning team move on.
Maverick Reed shot a two-day 168 to tie for 11th place, Lake Elling a 172 for 15th, Michael Dascalos had a 195, Alex Grundeen a 198 and Logan Felton shot a 233.
Duluth Marshall easily won the team title with a 622, 57 strokes ahead of second place WHA. Cass Lake-Bena was third with a 685 and Nevis fourth with a 689.
The Class A State Golf Championships will be held this week at Becker Golf Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.