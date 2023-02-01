Parker Brock scores two of his game-high 26 points in WHA’s 69-29 win over St. John’s Prep.
The Wolves won two straight games on back-to-back nights, including a 69-29 rout Friday night at home over St. John’s Prep.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley dominated from the start by forcing 18 turnovers, of which 12 were steals. The Wolves also held the Johnnies to only 18 percent shooting.

