The Wolves won two straight games on back-to-back nights, including a 69-29 rout Friday night at home over St. John’s Prep.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley dominated from the start by forcing 18 turnovers, of which 12 were steals. The Wolves also held the Johnnies to only 18 percent shooting.
On the offensive side, the Wolves sank 10 three-pointers, and at one point went on a 20-1 run to end the first half to take a 35-11 lead. They also had 25-4 edge on points off turnovers, were 32-8 on points in the paint and 13-1 on second-chance points. The Johnnies also went 9-22 from the foul line.
Parker Brock finished with 26 points, including making six threes. He also had seven rebounds, six steals and three assists.
Drew Deegan made a trio of three-pointers for nine points, Vinny Pederson scored eight points, Joseph Bieloh had seven, and Joe Tande scored six points. Tande also had 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Eli Pfeiffer led the way with six assists, and both Deegan and Pederson had five boards.
The Johnnies scored the first three points of the game, but WHA would score the next six and would never trail after that. Pederson made two bunnies and Brock made two free throws. A Brock steal led to his lay up, Bieloh sank a floater and Deegan followed with a three-pointer for a 13-8 lead with under nine minutes.
Over the rest of the eight minutes, Brock made two more threes, Tande scored twice inside, Bieloh sank a three and knocked down a short jumper, and Carter Nelson scored a lay up.
Brock opened the second half with a steal and lay up, and followed that with a three-pointer. After holding the Johnnies to only one point over the final eight minutes of the first half, they held them scoreless for the first four minutes of the second as the lead grew to 42-11. WHA’s largest lead was 58-14 with 11 minutes left.
Leading the Johnnies was Kim Jinmaidongzhu, who came off the bench to score all nine points in the second half.
WHA has only one game this week at Lake of the Woods. Next week they travel to Red Lake and Northome-Kelliher, and host Northland.
Nevis wins in Walker
The Wolves got off to a good start and only trailed visiting Nevis 11-9 about five minutes into the game.
But WHA would go on to turn over the ball 12 times in the first half as Nevis bolted to a 52-19 lead and never looked back, as they won 91-42 Jan. 24.
Nevis dominated the stat sheet by going 29-0 on points in transition, 33-2 points off turnovers, 44-18 points in the paint and 17-11 on second-chance points.
Of the four Tigers to score in double figures, Spencer Lindow came off the bench to lead with 19 points. Austin Ahrendt finished with 17, Christian Moe scored 11 and Alex Lester had 10 points.
Nelson led WHA with 13 points with Tande scoring 12. Tande also had eight rebounds and blocked two shots.
Isaiah Agard came off the bench in the second half to make two three-pointers, with Niko Morrow sinking one. Morrow, along with Pfeiffer and Deegan, each had three dimes.
