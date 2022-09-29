The Beltrami Electric Touchstone Energy Open Golf Tournament Committee presents a check to the United Way of the Bemidji Area. Pictured are (from left) Angela Lyseng, Jeff Noren, Rich Riewer, United Way Director Denae Alamano, United Way Campaign and Ev...
Photo submitted

BEMIDJI — The 18th annual Beltrami Electric Touchstone Energy Open was held Aug. 19 at Castle Highlands Golf Course, and raised $11,500 for the United Way of the Bemidji Area.

“Beltrami Electric’s Touchtone Energy Golf Tournament has been a staple event for the United Way of Bemidji Area. Not only has the tournament given hundreds of participants the opportunity to support their community, but it’s also helped thousands of people in our community to thrive,” said Denae Alamano, executive director for the United Way of Bemidji Area. “We can’t thank Beltrami Electric and their staff enough for the impact their event makes year after year!”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments