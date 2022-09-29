BEMIDJI — The 18th annual Beltrami Electric Touchstone Energy Open was held Aug. 19 at Castle Highlands Golf Course, and raised $11,500 for the United Way of the Bemidji Area.
“Beltrami Electric’s Touchtone Energy Golf Tournament has been a staple event for the United Way of Bemidji Area. Not only has the tournament given hundreds of participants the opportunity to support their community, but it’s also helped thousands of people in our community to thrive,” said Denae Alamano, executive director for the United Way of Bemidji Area. “We can’t thank Beltrami Electric and their staff enough for the impact their event makes year after year!”
Capturing first place in the four-person scramble was the Pemberton team of Brent Pemberton Sr., Tammy Cartwright, Arnold Pemberton Jr., and Dan Johnson with a net score of 52. Second place went to the Paul Bunyan Communications team of Paul Snider, Brian Bissonette, Dane Jones, and Don Dale with a net score of 54. Third place went to the team of Brady Martz & Associates of Matt Wrolstad, Dan Monson, Zach Plante, and Mike Johnson with a net score of 55.
“This event has raised more than $165,900 for the United Way of Bemidji Area since its inception,” said tournament organizer Angela Lyseng. “We are extremely pleased and grateful to our community, sponsors and participants for their continued support of this wonderful fundraising event.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.