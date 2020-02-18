The Lady Wolves basketball team have celebrated a lot of milestones this season.
Besides compiling a 22-2 mark, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley has two 1,000-point scorers, a 2,000-point scorer and now a senior with 1,000 rebounds.
Megan Benjamin, who scored her 1,000th point last season, grabbed her 1,000th board in the second half of Thursday night’s 69-33 home win over Isle. She finished the night with 10 rebounds and led with 17 points for her 13th double-double of the season, and also added five assists, four blocked shots and three steals.
The other two starters to finish in double figures were Emma Deegan making four three-pointers to finish with 15 points and Bri Raddatz scoring 11 points. Raddatz also had 11 assists, six steals and five rebounds
Also scoring for WHA was Brittney Wolters with nine points, Kali Oelschlager had eight, Ally Sea five and Mackenzie Raddatz with four points.
The Wolves were without the services of 1,000-point scorer senior Justine Day, who was out sick. The rest of the starters and reserves picked up the slack as WHA got off to a great start and led 22-2 midway through the first half.
Isle was led by Hailey Remer with eight points.
The Wolves jumped out to an 11-0 lead with Benjamin scoring the first two baskets, Raddatz the next two and Deegan sinking a three. Benjamin would score another eight points and Raddatz five including a three pointer as the lead swelled to 38-11 at the break.
Coach Jim Lien used his bench early and often, with seven of the 10 players scoring.
The Wolves are currently ranked No. 3 in Class A and are No. 1 in Section 5A with the tournament scheduled to begin Feb. 25.
WHA has two games remaining in the regular season this week. They travel to Deer River and host Lake of the Woods.
Wolves maul Mustangs
The Wolves won their sixth straight and improved their Northwoods Conference record to 10-1 with a 75-35 win at Northome-Kelliher Feb. 11.
Five Wolves scored at least eight points with two finishing in double figures.
Day led the way with 27 points and Benjamin scored 19. Benjamin also had 11 rebounds for her 12th double-double this season, and added eight assists and seven blocked shots. Day added six boards and four assists.
Deegan scored nine points, with both Raddatz and Oelschlager scoring eight. Raddatz also had five rebounds and five assists. Sea led the team with four steals.
WHA shot nearly 45 percent from the floor, including 51 percent inside the arc. They also made 15-20 free throws.
The Wolves jumped out to a 39-18 lead at the break and cruised from there. They forced just over 20 turnovers, but did turn the ball over 14 times.
