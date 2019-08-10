Championship Flight

1st        Travis Ross & Wade Hanson    30-32-34-96

(12-under par using front-back-front rotation)

2nd    Brian Luethmers & Bart Bradford    32-33-34-99

3rd    Joe Sauer & Jon Sauer    32-36-32-100

        Andrew Israelson & Nate Delziel    35-33-32-100

5th        Dane Anderson & Isaac Westlake    34-33-34-101

        Russ Simenson & Bruce Simenson    33-34-34-101

7th        Jim Foss & Justin Johnson    33-33-36-102

        Wyatt Hanson & Kyle Haag    35-34-33-102

            

Net Division (with handicap)

1st        Jesse Nordman & Nick Nordman    31-31-62

(10-under par using back-front rotation)

2nd    Joe Nelson & Frank Collins    30-35-65

        Ron Johnson & Jay Erickson    33-32-65

4th        Brian Kerby & Jim Day    34-32-66

        Logan Arndt & Joe Arndt    33-33-66

        Stewart Bastian & Ted Kromy    34-32-66

        Mike Smith & Dean Kaufman    38-28-66

8th        Nate Ronning & Pete Rother    35-32-67

        Harold DeSautel & Brent Welle    35-32-67

        Colt Violet & Marco Smith    35-32-67

        Frank Lamb & Franz Ringle    36-31-67

        Jeff Spanier & Scott Lynch    33-34-67

        Les Luethmers & Don Luethmers    33-34-67

Senior Team Championship Division

1st        Wayne Caughey & Jeff Tweeton    34-36-35-105

        Jerry Vetsch & Ryan Isaacson    35-34-36-105

(3-under par using front-back-front rotation)

3rd    Ray Sauer & Jim Strandemo    35-36-35-106

4th        Jeff Wiltse & Paul Daman    37-36-35-108

