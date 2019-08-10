Championship Flight
1st Travis Ross & Wade Hanson 30-32-34-96
(12-under par using front-back-front rotation)
2nd Brian Luethmers & Bart Bradford 32-33-34-99
3rd Joe Sauer & Jon Sauer 32-36-32-100
Andrew Israelson & Nate Delziel 35-33-32-100
5th Dane Anderson & Isaac Westlake 34-33-34-101
Russ Simenson & Bruce Simenson 33-34-34-101
7th Jim Foss & Justin Johnson 33-33-36-102
Wyatt Hanson & Kyle Haag 35-34-33-102
Net Division (with handicap)
1st Jesse Nordman & Nick Nordman 31-31-62
(10-under par using back-front rotation)
2nd Joe Nelson & Frank Collins 30-35-65
Ron Johnson & Jay Erickson 33-32-65
4th Brian Kerby & Jim Day 34-32-66
Logan Arndt & Joe Arndt 33-33-66
Stewart Bastian & Ted Kromy 34-32-66
Mike Smith & Dean Kaufman 38-28-66
8th Nate Ronning & Pete Rother 35-32-67
Harold DeSautel & Brent Welle 35-32-67
Colt Violet & Marco Smith 35-32-67
Frank Lamb & Franz Ringle 36-31-67
Jeff Spanier & Scott Lynch 33-34-67
Les Luethmers & Don Luethmers 33-34-67
Senior Team Championship Division
1st Wayne Caughey & Jeff Tweeton 34-36-35-105
Jerry Vetsch & Ryan Isaacson 35-34-36-105
(3-under par using front-back-front rotation)
3rd Ray Sauer & Jim Strandemo 35-36-35-106
4th Jeff Wiltse & Paul Daman 37-36-35-108
