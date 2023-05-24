Big fourth inning propels Laporte softball team over Pine River-Backus 10-2 by Caitlin Hadrava May 24, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laporte’s softball team defeated Pine River-Backus 10-2 Monday, thanks to a timely seven-run fourth inning. Wildcats batters contributing to the big inning included Sasika Hislaw, Harley Lahr, Hannah Backus and Izabel Padgett, who all drove in runs.Macey Morris was the winning pitcher. The righty went seven innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out six.Laporte opened up scoring in the second inning when Kylee Reimer singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.Reimer and Lahr each had multiple hits for Laporte. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laporte Softball Walker Pilot Pilot Independent Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mary Ellen Mann A Lemon Delight for Any Occasion Revolutionary Baking Brand Owner Discusses National Retail Expansion and Recent Fundraise Make Family Meals Special with a Fresh, Homemade Dish WHA School Board hires interim superintendent Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
