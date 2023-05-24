Laporte’s softball team defeated Pine River-Backus 10-2 Monday, thanks to a timely seven-run fourth inning.  

Wildcats batters contributing to the big inning included Sasika Hislaw, Harley Lahr, Hannah Backus and Izabel Padgett, who all drove in runs.

