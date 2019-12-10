Laporte did not start the season off as they would have liked as host Blackduck soared to a 76-36 win Dec. 3.
The Wildcats shot well from the field at 42 percent, but they had a hard time keeping possession of the ball as they coughed it up 37 times.
Chris McDougall only had two turnovers and recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Devon Lafriniere tossed in nine points, Ethan Moss scored six, and Justin Clyde, Bryce Kline and Grant Hamilton each made a three-pointer.
Lafriniere also had six rebounds, Gibson Smith pulled down five boards and tied with Clyde with a team-high three steals. Moss also had five rebounds and led the team with two assists.
Dylan Moen led the 1-0 Drakes with 32 points, including scoring 23 in the first half as Blackduck took a 49-18 halftime lead.
Ethan Merrill finished with 18 points, and Shawn O’Brien added nine.
This week Laporte plays at Cass Lake-Bena, and hosts both Nevis and Verndale. Next week they host Littlefork-Big Falls and travel to Menahga.
