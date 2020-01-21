The Lady Wildcats are still in search of their first win as they fell 71-21 Jan. 14 on the road at Blackduck.
The Drakes, who have won five straight and now sit at 11-4, got off to a great start and led 45-13 at the break. Laporte played a better second half but still had trouble scoring.
Leading the Wildcats was Ava Smith-Day with six points. Alyssa Moss scored five, with both Aleiah Rosenau and Michelle Smith-Day scoring three.
Blackduck had three players finish in double figures. Alexa Sparby led the way with 20, with both Macy Flatness and Zoey Mills dropping in 10.
This week Laporte travels to Red Lake County Central, and hosts both Cass Lake-Bena and Pine River-Backus. Next week they host Red Lake for Parent’s Night, travel to Nevis and host Northland.
