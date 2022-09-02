Bob Savre Senior Men’s Golf League champions staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Sep 2, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save League ChampionshipMike Olson won the league championship with a 36 hole score of 146.It was the third championship for Olson. He previously won championships in 2019 and 2021.Neil Mandsager and Ray Zittlow tied for second place with scores of 161, and Jim Zierden came in fourth at 166.League Match Play ChampionshipJim Ernst was the 2022 winner of the League Match Play Championship.Ernst defeated Olson in the finals 1 up. This was Ernst’s second win having won the tournament in 2020.Jerry Varner defeated Mandsager in the third-place match.The annual match play tournament is played with handicaps. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Senior Men's Golf Champions Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Match Play Championship Sport Jim Ernst Mike Olson Tournament Neil Mandsager Jerry Varner Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now American Idol winner Just Sam is in hospital and needs 'serious help' Letter to the editor: Council wrong Carlyne Raymond Dewayne 'Dewey' Lestemoe Gary Christopherson Latest e-Edition Aug. 31, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
