Laporte found out, just like Walker-Hackensack-Akeley did, that if you don’t guard Eddie Kramer, he’s going to hurt you.
The sophomore guard sank 11 of the Tigers' 15 three-pointers in Nevis’ 93-27 home win Jan. 28.
Kramer made seven threes and scored 27 of his 39 points in the first half as Nevis jumped out to a 62-8 lead.
The win moves Nevis to 15-2 and 7-1 in the Northland Conference while Laporte falls to 1-15.
Also finishing in double figures were Mathias Warrington with 14 points, and both Luke DeWulf and Cain Mitchell with 11.
Ethan Moss led Laporte with eight points, Noah Reimer scored seven, with Chris McDougall and Gibson Smith each scoring four.
Laporte is at Pine River-Backus this week in a make-up game. Next week they travel to both Hill City and Northome-Kelliher.
Red Lake wins big
Red Lake improved their conference record to 6-2 with a 81-33 win at Laporte Jan. 27.
The Warriors dominated the first half, scoring several buckets in the paint and knocking down four three-pointers to grab a 45-13 lead.
McDougall’s eight points and Richardson’s two threes kept Laporte close, but they were the only Wildcats to score in the opening half.
McDougall led all scorers with 16 points and Richardson finished with eight.
Delwyn Holthusen led Red Lake with 15 points, both Gerald Kingbird and Aaron Charboyea scored 14 and Dalen French put in 13.
