Alec Nordin, Joseph Huber and Jack Slagle each scored for the Panthers, but host Prairie Centre scored three goals in the final period for a 5-3 win Dec. 3.
The loss drops Park Rapids-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Menahga to 0-3 on the season, while the North Stars get their first win.
Prairie Centre, which had a 29-23 shot advantage, scored twice on the power play while the Panthers were 0-2.
Nordin scored the only goal of the first period just 5:34 into the game. Two goals by Eli Fletcher four minutes apart in the second put the North Stars ahead, but Huber tied it late in the period on a pass from Sam Meier and Nordin.
Two goals by Preston Sorenson eight minutes into the third period put the North Stars ahead once again. Slagle’s goal set up by Nordin about 70 seconds after Sorenson’s second one gave the Panthers some life, but about three minutes later Fletcher scored on the power play for the final margin.
Ben Strandlie finished with 24 saves in the loss, while Isaiah DeFoe stopped 20 to get the win.
The Panthers host both Detroit Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek, and end the week with a Saturday matinee at Lake of the Woods. Next week they host Breckenridge and play at Pequot Lakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.