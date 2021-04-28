The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley varsity golf teams finally made onto a golf course last week, and they played well.
Freshman Parker Brock took medalist honors with a 77 and teammate Mason Schneider was second with a 79 at Blueberry Pines in Menahga Friday.
As a team, the boys finished second with a 364, five strokes ahead of third-place Cass Lake-Bena. United North Central took first with a 336.
Tanner Schneider shot a 97 and Lake Elling a 112.
On the girls side, Kianna Johnson shot a 107 in her first varsity match. Maddie Maningo of Park Rapids took first with a 90 and teammate Anna Eckman was second with a 92.
JH teams open season
WHA’s junior high teams have already played two events, with the boys winning the first meet.
At Tianna Country Club April 16, both Brock and Johnson took medalist honors with a 33 and 44, respectively, while WHA boys’ team took first with a 139.
Maverick Reed shot a 47, Michael Dascalos a 59 and Hayden Huewe a 76.
In the second meet of the season Thursday at Sand Trap in Cass Lake, Elling shot a 47 to take medalist honors. Dascalos had a 67, Jaxson Payment a 78 and Huewe an 84.
Bigfork won the team event with a 168, Nevis was second and WHA a distant third with a 192.
