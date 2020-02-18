Cameron Wake became the first Northland boys’ basketball player in three years to reach the 1,000 point milestone.
The 12th-grader led all scorers with 20 points in the Eagles’ 65-52 win at Littlefork-Big Falls Feb. 11, snapping a two-game losing streak in the process.
The last two Eagles to join the club were Zach Greene and Cooper Kovall, who accomplished the feat as seniors during the 2016-17 season.
Wake, who needed 14 points coming in to reach the mark, had a quiet first half with only seven points as Northland narrowly led 29-25.
Coach Chris Carlson said they played a much better second half with Wake scoring 13 of his points. He also had seven rebounds and three steals.
Once Wake reached the milestone, the game was stopped with Carlson presenting him the game ball, who in turn gave it to his parents, Bill and Stacy Wake. Bill is the team’s assistant coach. Also attending the game were Wake’s grandparents.
“We struggled to score in the first half, but the guys played much better in the second half. We went on a nice run that gave us a 20-point lead,” the coach said.
Also scoring in double figures were Harris Carlson and Carson Johnson with 11 points each. Carlson also finished with eight boards and five assists.
Nolan Harris and Alec Wake both scored eight points with Harris leading the team with nine rebounds, and Wake having five assists and five steals.
Senior Matt Kennedy led the Vikings with 12 points and senior Cameron McRoberts scored 10.
This week the 12-9 Eagles travel to Cherry in a big Section 7A game, and host both Blackduck and Onamia. Next week they wrap up the regular season traveling to Northome-Kelliher and hosting Fond du Lac.
Northland beats Hill City
The Eagles swept the season series against rival Hill City Friday night with a 64-39 win.
Northland jumped out to a comfortable 39-14 halftime lead cruised from there.
Nathan Johnson scored 19 of his team-high 21 points in the first half to pace the Eagles. Cameron Wake tosses in 12, pulled down seven rebounds and added four assists.
Nolan Carlson, Carson Johnson and Alec Wake each scored nine points, with Harris Carlson pulling down eight boards and Wake leading with seven assists.
Tucker Holm led Hill City with 22 points.
Hill City was without the services of senior Jon Gowell, the team’s leading scorer and big presence in the paint.
