Carl Eller and his family stayed at Shores of Leech Lake and fished with local guide Jeff Woodford the morning of the Fourth.
Photo submitted

National Football League Hall of Famer and Minnesota Vikings’ great Carl Eller spent the Fourth of July in Walker. Carl and his family stayed at Shores of Leech Lake and fished with local guide Jeff Woodford the morning of the Fourth. Carl (pictured with Jeff) said he loves Leech Lake.

