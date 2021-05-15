A four-person scramble golf tournament to raise money for Cass County youth exhibiting at the Minnesota State Fair will be held June 13 at Tianna Country Club in Walker.
The tournament is open to 22 teams and features a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee is $55 a person. All proceeds will go to pay expenses for Cass County youth who will be exhibiting at the Minnesota State Fair. Deadline for entries is June 8.
Cash and other prizes will be awarded to teams with the lowest scores and individuals for closest-to- the-pin drives and longest putts. The awards and door prizes, including free golf balls for all team members, will be presented following the tournament at a reception and complimentary lunch for players and sponsors at Tianna.
Entry forms and information for the Friends of Youth Benefit Golf Tournament are available on the website backuslegion.com or by calling Leo at (218) 947-4083. Entries and green fees can be mailed to Leo Elyea at 1868 W. Ox Yoke Rd NW, Backus, Mn. 56435.
Hole sponsors at a minimum of $50 a hole are also being sought to support the event. Donations are welcome as well. Teams, sponsors and other donors should make checks payable to the Cass County Friends of Youth.
