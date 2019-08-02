Bemidji State University will celebrate 50 years of women’s athletics at BSU as part of a special celebration weekend August 23-25 on BSU’s campus.
Events include a golf and cornhole tournament, a 5K run/walk, tours of Bemidji’s Sanford Center and Bemidji State campus, a banquet and reception in honor of former BSU women athletes, coaches and supporters along with a variety of other socials and reunions.
All Bemidji State women alumni athletes, coaches, family, friends and supporters are invited to participate in the weekend’s events. Proceeds from all events support women’s athletics at Bemidji State.
A complete schedule of events can be found below or by visiting www.bsualumni.org/womens50celebration
Aug. 23
Howe-Welle Women’s Athletics Golf and Cornhole Tournament (1 to 9 p.m.) Location: Bemidji Town & Country Club.
A reboot of the former Lady Beaver Golf Tournament (1983-2010), all funds from golf registrations, on-course games, silent auction and the cornhole tournament directly support BSU’s nine women’s athletic programs.
The golf outing begins at 1 p.m. followed by a silent auction, social, dinner starting at 5 p.m. A ceremony honoring BSU’s female coaches, athletes and supporters will start at 7 p.m. The cornhole tournament begins at 2 p.m. and includes dinner and entry into the social and ceremony. Preregistration is required.
Those not participating in the golf and cornhole tournaments may register for the dinner, social and ceremony only.
Register and learn more at https://www.bsualumni.org/19HoweWelle
Aug. 24
Celebration 5K Run and Walk (9 a.m.) Location: Gillett Wellness Center, BSU Campus.
A 5K run and walk will be held beginning at 9 a.m. outside of the Gillett Wellness Center. Registration fee includes a commemorative t-shirt. Preregistration required.
Guided Tours Location: Sanford Center Tour (11 a.m.)
A guided tour of Bemidji’s Sanford Center and the BSU Women’s Hockey locker room and practice areas will begin at 11 a.m. Meet at the BSU Hockey entrance in the northeast corner of the Sanford Center.
Location: Campus Tour (1:30 p.m.)
Guided walking tour of the BSU campus. Tour will begin at the Alumni Arch in front of Deputy Hall at 1:30 p.m.
Celebration Banquet & Reception (5-9 p.m.) Location: Beaux Arts Ballroom, Upper Hobson Union.
A special banquet and reception in honor of the founders, coaches, alumni and current players will be held at BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner and cash bar provided. BSU women’s athletics alumni in attendance will receive a special commemorative gift. Event to include historical presentations related to the history of women’s athletics at BSU. Preregistration required. Sponsored by Ken K. Thompson Jewelry.
Aug. 25
“Building a BSU Bridge” Centennial Breakfast (9 a.m.) Location: Beaux Arts Ballroom, Upper Hobson Union – BSU Campus.
BSU women’s athletics alumni, coaches, friends, supporters and current BSU athletes are invited to a continental breakfast at Beaux Arts Ballroom beginning at 9 a.m. A special history presentation and video featuring the founders of BSU women’s athletics is planned. Women’s athletics alumni in attendance will receive a commemorative gift. Preregistration required.
Learn more and register for the weekend’s events by visiting www.bsualumni.org/womens50celebration
