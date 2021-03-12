BRAINERD — Central Lakes College announces its intention to move forward with fall 2021 sports, including football and volleyball.
College officials made this decision based on the improving COVID-19 outlook. With safety of student athletes and the community held with the utmost importance, the college will continue to monitor COVID numbers and adjust if necessary.
“We are thrilled to get fall athletes back on the field and court,” said CLC President Dr. Hara Charlier. “These dedicated student athletes have worked hard in the classroom and they deserve a chance to excel on the field and court, as well. We look forward to cheering on our Raiders this fall!”
CLC Athletics Director Jim Russell added, “We are excited to get back to ‘normal’ as much as possible, and getting back on the field or on the court to compete will be amazing! Each of our coaches truly misses leading and interacting with our student athletes.”
