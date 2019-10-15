Clearbrook-Gonvick won the turnover battle and the game, beating visiting Laporte 20-0 on a rainy Thursday night.
The Wildcats coughed up the ball five times on fumbles, while the Bears did not have one turnover. They did have several fumbled snaps because of a slick ball, but recovered every one.
The loss drops Laporte to 0-7 with a home game Wednesday night against Northern Freeze, which also comes in 0-7.
Coach AJ Dombeck said while Laporte played well on defense, they couldn’t overcome their mistakes and the ball bounced in favor of the Bears all game long.
“We couldn’t get anything going consistently on offense. Had a couple of big plays, but we couldn’t put a drive together,” Dombeck said.
Laporte finished the game with 78 yards rushing and only six yards passing.
The Bears took the opening kickoff and drove down the field, turning it into a 6-0 lead. That’s how the half would end, with Clearbrook adding a touchdown in the third and another in the fourth.
Wyatt Johannsen had 37 yards on 10 carries, Caleb Howg rushed five times for yards and Devon Lafriniere had 24 yards on one carry. Johannsen also had 35 return yards.
Isaiah Johnson completed two passes for six yards, both to Lafriniere.
On the defensive side, Noah Reimer led with 18 tackles, Gibson Smith had 14, and both Johannsen and Howg had 13 each.
Chris McDougall had his longest punt of the season, a 53 yard one that came in the third quarter.
