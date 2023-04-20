The Heartland Soccer Club is a regional soccer club that started in 1996 and serves the greater Walker area, including Hackensack, Akeley, Cass Lake, Park Rapids and Nevis.

In 2022 more than 150 players participated in both recreational and traveling games. These players ranged from U-6 to U-16. We even have an Adult Soccer Night on Mondays, led by soccer guru Amit Weidenborner.

