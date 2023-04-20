The Heartland Soccer Club is a regional soccer club that started in 1996 and serves the greater Walker area, including Hackensack, Akeley, Cass Lake, Park Rapids and Nevis.
In 2022 more than 150 players participated in both recreational and traveling games. These players ranged from U-6 to U-16. We even have an Adult Soccer Night on Mondays, led by soccer guru Amit Weidenborner.
This year Clayton Burns, the club president, expects even more players to join in the fun. Simon Whitehead has officially joined as the Club Director of Coaching, and there are several new coaches in 2023 that add to the already strong line up of coaching experience.
Soccer is all about running, dribbling, passing and scoring. Team play, great effort and sporting behavior are emphasized. It is a relatively cheap and safe sport to play that will develop fitness and strength. As players progress, technical skill development and tactical play are introduced as players have the option of moving from recreation to traveling soccer.
Under 6’s and U8’s will play on Thursday nights at 6 p.m. Under 10’s will play Tuesday/Thursday with some Saturday games in June. Under 12’s practice Monday Wednesday with games on Monday in June. Under 14’s and Under 16’s practice Monday Wednesday with U-14 games on Wednesday and U-16 games on Monday, in June.
The fields are located in Walker, up by the water towers on Tower Avenue behind the baseball and softball fields. Registration has started and play could start in early May, depending on the weather field conditions.
It is imperative that you register as soon as possible to secure a place on teams. Players who want to try it out for a night or two are more than welcome. Heartland is always looking for new volunteers to coach and help out.
