The showdown between Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Pine River-Backus will take place Tuesday night in Walker, with the winner claiming the conference title, something that has eluded WHA for many years.
The Wolves come in with an 18-4 mark, while the Tigers sit at 22-1 with a 20-match winning streak. The Tigers are also ranked No. 1 in the Section 5A North B, just ahead of the Wolves.
Thursday night, WHA improved to 6-0 in the conference with a straight-set win over visiting Northome-Kelliher. The Wolves dominated from the opening serve, easily taking the first two sets 25-11 and 25-15. The third set was much closer, but a block by Megan Benjamin, kill by Aleah Tabbert and ace serve by Bri Raddatz closed it out 25-18.
Of the 33 kills WHA put away, Benjamin led with 14. Kali Oelschlager had six, with Bri Raddatz, Katie Sagen and Aleah Tabbert each having three. Raddatz also had 26 of the team’s 31 assists.
The Wolves only had two players serve perfectly on the night, with five others committing one error. Ally Sea (seven attempts) and Lizzie Naugle (four) were perfect while Rachel Pitt (11), Benjamin (seven), Sagen (five), Paige Hildebrandt (four) and Abi Strandlie (three) missed one.
Raddatz led with five aces, with Sagen and Tabbert each having two.
On the defensive side, WHA recorded nine assisted blocks with Benjamin assisting on three. Oelschlager and Sagen each had two. Raddatz had six digs and Pitt five.
