Try a new sport — Walker Curling Club has openings on Wednesday night at  5:30 and 7:00 p.m. or Sunday nights at 6 p.m.

First year team recive a reduced rate of $400 for the first season that includes about 12 matches, and the year end Bonspiel.

First team meeting is Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Walker Legion.

Try curling for free  on Veterans Day from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the WACC.

Curling starts Nov. 15 for the Sunday League and Nov. 18 for the Wednesday League.

New to curling this year: Individuals interested in curling, but don’t have a team, we will put you on a team for $100 per person (if there is enough interest).

For questions or to register a team contact Penny at pvikre@yahoo.com

Submitted by Penny Vikre

