Dawson McGee is making his second trip to the State Wrestling Meet after he took second at the Section 7A Individual Tournament held Friday at Staples-Motley High School.
McGee, who was seeded No. 3 at 126 pounds, finished the day 3-1. His only blemish was a 12-4 loss to No. 1 seed Gavin Albers of Long Prairie-Grey-Eagle-Browerville in the title match.
The Nevis senior, who will be competing at State for the third time, began the day with a 9-0 decision. In his next match he pinned Deegan Birkaker of Ogilvie after dominating the first two periods. The coaches seeded Birkaker No. 2, which gave McGee some extra incentive going into that match.
Coach Colby Marich said McGee used that slight by the coaches as extra motivation going into the match. “He used that to his advantage. The cream always rises to the top,” the coach noted.
Up next was Albers, who McGee only trailed 2-0 after the first period. McGee struggled to score until he got an escape and take down early in the third period that cut the lead to 9-3. Albers added an escape and take down late in the period.
“He’s a really good wrestler and I’ve never beat him, but I’m hoping to get a chance at the State Tournament,” McGee stated.
In the true-second match, McGee, who ended the day improving his overall record to 40-4 record, beat Lane Olson of Royalton-Upsala 5-0. After a scoreless first period, McGee scored an escape with 48 seconds left in the second and then got a take down for a 3-0. In the third period, McGee started on top and got two more points with a near fall.
McGee said he was tentative in the first period because he had everything to lose, while Olson had nothing to lose.
“Once I got that escape I was able to relax a little bit. And once I got the take down I was feeling really confident after that,” he said.
This will be the third time McGee has advanced to the State Tournament. Back in 2020 he lost his opening 106-pound match by two points and didn’t wrestle again when that wrestler lost his next match. The next year he competed at 113 pounds and lost to the wrestlers who would go on and take first and fifth place.
And last year McGee fell just short by taking third at Sections. It was the first time in more than a dozen years the Wolves did not have anyone qualify for State Tournament.
“It feels good to be going back to State. It was one of my goals this year. One was to beat Dillon [his brother] on the Wolves’ leader board, make it to State and to place,” McGee said after he won his true-second match.
McGee credits his dad, Dave McGee, his two older brothers, and Coach Marich for making him a better wrestler. “They’ve all taught me a lot. They’ve supported me and helped me get to where I am today.”
“Dawson has wrestled really well this year, he just had a bad match against Albers. He has wrestled about 12 guys this season who were ranked and beaten most of them,” Marich noted. “Last year’s disappointment left a bad taste in his mouth. It will be exciting to see him return and for both him and Ella [Henning] to be at State.”
Five others medal
The five other Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis wrestlers who medaled at Sections were senior Ficher Smith and sophomore Payden Yeats both third at 160 and 182 respectively. Freshman Dylan Hedren took fourth at 220, and both seventh-grader Kadin Martin at 120 and sophomore Callen Whitney at 145 were fifth.
Marich was also happy with the other five who medaled. “I was hoping to have a couple more in the true-second match, but it didn’t work out. These other five wrestled really well.”
Smith, a senior who was trying to get to State for the first time, only lost one match and that was an 8-5 decision. He began with a 15-0 tech fall in the second period, but in the semis lost to Tucker Zigan of LPGEB by an 8-5 decision. Smith pinned his next two opponents including Hunter Rhodes of Deer River for third place.
Yeats also went 3-1 and came up just short of going to State by finishing the season with a 17-16 record. He won his first match with a pin in 29 seconds, but in the semis lost by fall in the third period to Jaxon Bartkowicz of Holdingford. Yeats got pins in his next two matches including in the third-place match over Brayden Leners of Royalton-Upsala. He led 7-2 in the third period with a take down, near fall and reversal, and in the second period got a reversal and then the pin in 3:54.
Hedren finished the day 2-2 and the season with an 18-21 record. After beating Lee Perrington of Deer River 9-7 in his first match, he lost to Bryce Holm of Royalton-Upsala, who would go on and take first place. Hedren scored a 16-3 major in his next match, but for third place he fell to Perrington 5-3 in overtime.
With a true-second match on the line against Perrington, Hedren scored the first point and should have gotten a take down late in the first period, but didn’t finish the move. He went for another take down early in the third only to stumble and give up the two points to fall behind 3-1. He did score a reversal late in the third period, but in overtime and with less than 30 seconds remaining, he tried a bear-hug take down and fell backwards with Perrington getting the two points and the win.
Martin opened the day losing 8-1 to Turner Beachy of Staples-Motley. He won his next match with a pin late in the first period, but would follow that with a 12-3 loss to Tate Evans of Deer River.
In the fifth-place match, Martin beat Colby Twardowski of LPGEB 5-0. Martin got a take down in the first period and three-point near fall in the second. He finishes the season with a 28-17 record.
Whitney won his first match with a 12-2 major decision, but lost his next two by 8-0 and 11-3 scores to the two wrestlers who would take first and second places. In the fifth-place match, Whitney won by forfeit and finishes the season with a 31-11 record.
Also competing at Sections were seventh-graders Blake Orton at 106 and Cash Bullock at 113, sophomore Gavin Swanson at 170, and senior Devin Johnson at 152.
Orton, who normally gives up on average of 12 pounds each match because he weighs 93 pounds, finished the day 1-2 and 6-8. He pinned his first opponent in 36 seconds, and narrowly lost his third match by an 8-6 score.
Johnson also went 1-2, winning his lone match with a fall in the first period. In his last match, he lost by a 7-1 score. Johnson, who was injured part of the season, finishes 6-14.
Both Bullock and Swanson went 0-2 and finished the season 14-20 and 19-15 respectively.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.