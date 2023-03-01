Dawson McGee is making his second trip to the State Wrestling Meet after he took second at the Section 7A Individual Tournament held Friday at Staples-Motley High School.

McGee, who was seeded No. 3 at 126 pounds, finished the day 3-1. His only blemish was a 12-4 loss to No. 1 seed Gavin Albers of Long Prairie-Grey-Eagle-Browerville in the title match.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments