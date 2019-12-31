Justine Day reached the 1,000th point milestone Saturday as the Wolves used a strong second half to beat Barnesville 61-47 to win the Blizzard of Basketball Tournament in Moorhead
The senior led Walker-Hackensack-Akeley with 19 points, grabbed 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season and added five assists.
Clinging to a one-point halftime lead, the Wolves outscored Barnesville 36-23 in the second half.
Megan Benjamin and Bri Raddatz, who are also in the 1,000 point club, finished with 18 and 13 points, respectively. Benjamin also had 12 boards for her fourth double-double of the season and led with five steals.
Bailey Nornberg added seven points and grabbed four boards, while Ally Sea had four rebounds and two assists
The win moves the Wolves to 8-1 on the season. WHA hosts Hinckley-Finlayson Friday night, and next Tuesday they host Nevis and are at Cass Lake-Bena Jan. 10.
Wolves win again
The Wolves jumped out to a commanding 30-15 lead at the break and never looked back as they thumped Thief River Falls 57-31 in the first game of the Blizzard Tournament Friday afternoon.
Three Wolves finished in double figures with Raddatz, who was named the Player of the Game, leading the way with 22 points.
Day recorded another double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and dished out a team-high five assists.
Benjamin tossed in 11 points, had five steals and five boards.
As a team, WHA came up with 25 steals and only turned the ball over 15 times. Sea led with seven steals and Emma Deegan had four others.
The Wolves, however, did not shoot the ball well from the field at 34 percent, which included going 2-15 from behind the arc. They did, however, make 21-24 foul shots.
