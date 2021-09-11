CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time checking multiple hunters over the week with the bear, early teal and early goose seasons opening. Multiple people had success with all three and violations found included failure to validate license, failure to register bear harvest and failure to register bear baits. Kunst also worked ATV riders and enforcement action was taken for various violations found throughout the busy holiday weekend.
CO Al Peterson (Osage) worked the bear opener and the early teal season. The teal season participation appeared to be low. Some ricers and duck hunters reported more difficult access due to lower-than-normal water levels. Peterson also worked ATV enforcement during the weekend and followed up on a trespass case.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked the early goose and teal season, with very limited success had by hunters. Enforcement action was taken for hunting without the appropriate licenses. Sutherland also worked bear opener activities with a very good success rate had by area hunters. Despite the hunter harvest looking good, Sutherland still took multiple calls of bears destroying bird feeders and garbage cans.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) worked the early teal/goose opener, monitored ricing activity, checked bear hunters and assisted with a personal watercraft that washed up on shore. Lots of teal were seen in the area with a few hunters. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also provided a demonstration and searched for a possible firearm thrown during a pursuit. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession, no HIP certification, taking wood ducks in a closed season and illegal bear baiting.
CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent the busy holiday weekend enforcing fishing, waterfowl and bear-hunting regulations. A three-officer detail was worked in the Foothills State Forest. Enforcement action was taken for no licenses in possession, no PFDs, registration and transfer issues, no helmets, operating OHMs and ORVs on non-designated trails, operate off-trail in a state forest, careless operation and burning during a ban. One ATV contact began when officers came around the corner on one of the Spider Lake ATV trails to see a class 1 ATV buried in a beaver pond, and a second machine’s operator attempting to attach a tow strap to remove the swamped machine. The officers assisted the pair with directions how to safely tow the stuck machine out of the pond. Both operators received enforcement action for various violations.
