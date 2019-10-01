After overcoming some early mistakes that saw Laporte fall behind 18-0 in the first quarter, the Wildcats played great after that, scoring two touchdowns and coming up short on several other drives in a 26-12 Homecoming loss Friday afternoon to Goodridge-Grygle-Gatzke.
Laporte rushed for 97 yards and had 114 yards passing. Isaiah Johnson completed 10-19 passes with only one pick. Devon Lafriniere caught seven passes, including a couple one-handed, for 82 yards. Noah Reimer had the three receptions for 40 yards.
Wyatt Johannsen rushed for 36 yards, Caleb Howg had 28 yards, Gibson Smith had 25 yards rushing and Johnson eight yards with two one-yard touchdown sneaks.
On the defensive side, Laporte recovered two fumbles and forced a turnover on downs. The Chargers finished with only 227 yards, and 159 of those came in the opening half.
Laporte did turn the ball over three times including a muffed kick-off return in the first period, an interception and a fumble with just over a minute to play, and turned the ball over on downs four times with two of them on the Chargers side of the field.
Johannsen and Chris McDougall each recovered a fumble, while Smith led Laporte with nine solo tackles and three assists. Johannsen had nine total tackles, Howg eight, and Reimer and McDougall seven total tackles.
The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive, and that’s where Laporte made their first mistake. The kick rolled out of bounds and the visitors took possession at the 40. Eleven plays later Matt Busse scored on a 10-yard run for a 6-0 lead.
On the ensuing kick-off, two Laporte players failed to fall on the squib kick and Hudson McMilland recovered the ball at the Laporte 32. The Chargers scored five plays later as quarterback Riley Manderud scored on fourth down with a one-yard sneak behind a massive offensive line.
Laporte’s first offensive series ended with a turnover-on-downs near midfield as Johnson pass fell incomplete. Two plays later McMillan got behind the defense and caught Manderud’s pass and scored on a 42-yard pass play for an 18-0 lead.
After another squib kick that Laporte recovered at their 38, they put together a nice drive that culminated in their first touchdown of the first half this season. A 30-yard circus catch by Lafriniere set Laporte up at the 15, and after Smith ran three straight times, Johnson scored on a one-yard sneak off the left tackle to cut the lead to 18-6 early in the second quarter.
Laporte executed an on-side kick perfectly, with Howg recovering McDougall’s kick that bounced off a Chargers player’s hands. An official threw a penalty flag against Laporte for recovering the ball before it went 10 yards, but after a short discussion, it was picked up, but they gave the ball to Goodridge.
The Wildcats forced a punt, but three plays later Busse picked off Johnson’s pass and took the ball across midfield. The Chargers moved near the 25, but that’s where Laporte’s defense stiffened and took over possession at the 28 with 1:16. The half would end after the ‘Cats picked up a first down.
Laporte received the second-half kick off but ended up turning the ball over on downs near midfield, but six plays later Johannsen recovered a fumble at the 20. The Wildcats turned the ball over downs once again, but this time they gave the Chargers a short field at the 29, and they capitalized six plays later as Manderud used the blocking of his big linemen to score on an 18-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Manderud and Ian Haugen connected on the two-point conversion.
Reimer’s 15-yard return set up Laporte just across midfield, and seven plays later Johnson scored on another one-yard sneak.
The next time Laporte touched the ball they reached the red zone after McDougall recovered a fumble at the 39. But the drive stalled as Johnson’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
The defense did its job and got the ball back, but after picking up a first down on a fourth-down run, Laporte coughed up the ball. The Chargers ended the game by taking a couple of knees.
