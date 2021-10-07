Ed Sauer BSU Scholarship Tournament raises $10K for men’s golf

The13th annual Ed Sauer Bemidji State University Men’s Golf Scholarship Tournament, held Aug. 21 at Tianna Country Club, was once again a successful event.
A field of 16 teams competed, and combining to take the title in the best three balls out of four were Tom Smith, Bruce Pederson, BSU player Tanner Sperling and BSU Coach Ekren Miller. They posted a score of 13-under par 203.
To date, the event has provided approximately $30,000 in multiple scholarships to student athletes from the BSU Men’s Golf team. This year’s recipients were Brandon Nelson and Ben Corbid.
In addition to these scholarships, the Ed Sauer Endowment at BSU is more than $100,000. A huge thank you goes out to all who continue to support this event. Next year’s event will be held Aug. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.