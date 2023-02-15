Ella Henning qualifies for Girls State Wrestling Tournament
Photo by Dean Morrill

Ella Henning made history Saturday when she became the first female wrestler from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis School to qualify for State Wrestling Tournament.

Henning finished second in the 106-pound bracket at the Super Section 6-7A Tournament held Saturday at Sartell School.

