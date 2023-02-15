Ella Henning made history Saturday when she became the first female wrestler from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis School to qualify for State Wrestling Tournament.
Henning finished second in the 106-pound bracket at the Super Section 6-7A Tournament held Saturday at Sartell School.
Even more incredible is that she accomplished the feat as a seventh-grader.
“Ella puts in the time and effort every day. She is so dedicated, and not only works hard during a match, but in practice. It’s great to see her hard work pay off,” said Coach Colby Marich. “She has great tenacity, and even though I don’t think she wrestled her best, she did when it mattered.”
Marich said what also played a key factor in her performance was squaring off against boys during the regular season. She recently finished fourth at the Wolves’ home tournament by going 2-2 against boys.
Going into the Super Section 6-7A Tournament, Henning was seeded No. 3 in the bracket, behind only No. 1 Taitum Kostecka of Cambridge-Isanti and No. 2 Abby Gindele of Annandale.
Even though both Henning and Gindele were ranked in State Class A at No. 6 and 5 respectively - ahead of Kostecka, who was ranked at No. 9, the coaches voted to keep the seeding the same.
The day began with Henning pinning Isabelle Smith of Pierz in 39 seconds. In semifinals, she faced Gindele but didn’t wrestle her best and fell 6-0. Gindele got a take down in the first period and a reversal in the second for a 4-0 lead. The final two points came in the third on a near fall.
Henning bounced back to beat Emmarose Olschlager of Osakis, using a take down in the first period for a 2-0. It would remain that way until Henning got another take down and near fall in the third period for a 6-0 win.
In the third-place match, Henning met Natalie Olson of Mora, and won by fall. After a take down and near fall in the first period for 4-0 lead, Henning took the top position and was able to use an arm bar to put Olson on her back and get the pin in 2:11.
Up next for Henning was Kostecka in the true-second match. Henning got a take down early in the first, but Kostecka was able to get a reversal to tie the match heading into the second. Once again Henning was in the top position, and she used an arm bar to roll Kostecka on her back for a pin in 2:17.
Coach Marich said it was a long day in a hot gym, and it could have taken a toll on Henning. “We were able to get Ella out of the gym and cool her down. She really looked like the true Ella and did her thing in the true-second match.”
The Girls State Tournament will be held the same time as the Boys Tournament March 2-4. Two of the wrestlers Henning may face at State are from Section 8A schools Park Rapids and Moorhead, who made it out of the Super Section 5-8A Tournament. Henning has already beaten both of them a couple times this season.
