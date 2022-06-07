The Lady Wolves hit the ball hard in the Section 5A game against Hinckley-Finlayson, finishing with 11 hits and only striking out twice.
It was their fielding that let them down as they committed 10 errors in a 16-5 loss May 31.
Charlee Stewart led WHA with three hits, Alexa Johannsen, Gretchen Turney and Sierra Wessels each had two, while Paige Nornberg, Ava Welk and Mackenzie Raddatz all had one.
Raddatz gave up 14 hits and struck out seven, but 11 runs were unearned.
WHA took a 1-0 lead in the first on Welk’s single and Johannsen’s RBI double. After the Jaguars scored three unearned runs in the top of the second, WHA got one run back in the bottom half as Turney reached on an error and scored on Wessel’s single.
The Wolves tied the game in the fourth at 3-3 as Nornberg led off with a triple and scored on Welk’s 6-3 ground out.
The Jaguars scored twice in the fifth but WHA cut the lead to 5-4 as Stewart singled and scored on Turney’s double.
In the sixth inning, the Jaguars sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight times. Three errors accounted for seven unearned runs. Two of the three runs the Jaguars scored in the seventh were also unearned because of two errors.
In their last-at-bats, WHA had three hits and there was a fielding error, but they managed to score only once as the Jaguars turned in a double play to end the game.
