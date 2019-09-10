Laporte was shut out for the second time at Fertile-Beltrami Friday night, but unlike their season-opening loss, the young Wildcats were able to move the ball, they just couldn’t punch it into the end zone.
The Falcons stretched an 8-0 lead with four second-quarter touchdowns and added another in the third for a 43-0 win, moving them to 2-0 on the season.
Coach AJ Dombeck said his guys came out playing really hard. “I saw lots of positives from our team. It was a good battle — back and forth in that first quarter — but they took advantage of our little mistakes and scored on some big plays in the second.”
Laporte drove into the red zone twice, but came away with no points. The first came in the opening period with the Falcons forcing a turnover on downs.
Devon Lafriniere finished with 63 yards on 10 carries, Wyatt Johannsen rushed eight times for 37 yards and Gibson Smith had 19 yards on five carries.
Lafriniere also connected on 5-13 passes for 55 yards and caught both of Smith’s halfback-option attempts for 11 yards. Gibson had three kick-off returns for 35 yards and Lafriniere two for 11 yards.
Noah Reimer, one of several freshman who start for Laporte, caught three passes for 41 yards. Kaden Reierson had two receptions for 15 yards.
Defensively, Smith had the lone sack and Chris McDougall had a batted pass. Reimer led with 13 total tackles, Smith and Caleb How each had nine, and Lafriniere and Reierson both had seven.
This Friday night Laporte travels to Nevis, who also comes in at 0-2.
