Eighth-grader Triston Fidler recorded his first varsity no-hitter as the Wolves beat visiting Cass Lake-Bena 8-1 Friday night.
Fidler struck out 11 over seven innings and only walked one. He threw 104 pitches to get the complete-game victory.
As the lead-off hitter, Fidler had a two-run double, walled twice and scored a run, while Logan Watts had two singles, one walk, scored a run and drove in two runs.
Christian Moe, Gavin Johannsen and Carson Strosahl each had a hit and scored a run, with Strosahl having one RBI. Jacob Smith walked twice and scored two runs.
WHA got all the runs they would need with a six-run first. Fidler led off with a walk followed by Moe’s single. With one out Johannsen was hit by a pitch to load the bases with Watts driving in a run on a single.
Strosahl followed that with a RBI off a fielding error and the next two runs scored on wild pitches. With two outs Smith walked, and Ficher Smith was also hit by a pitch. Fidler followed that with a two-run double.
The Wolves stretched the lead to 7-0 in the second when Caden Opheim reached on a dropped fly ball and scored on Watts fly out.
The only run Cass Lake scored came in the third inning on back-to-back fielding errors.
WHA’s final run came in the fourth as Jacob Smith walked and scored on Opheim’s bases-load walk.
The 3-10 Wolves wrap up the regular season this week hosting Northome-Kelliher and playing Fosston at Bemidji State University.
Storm win 19-4
The Wolves could only muster two hits in a 19-4 road loss May 18 to Hill City Northland.
Opheim and Carson Strosahl each had doubles, with Strosahl driving in two runs. Fidler, Watts, Opheim and Strosahl each scored a run.
Moe, Johannsen, Taylor and Smith all pitched for WHA, giving up a combined nine hits and 10 walks.
The Storm scored three times in the first and twice in the second to take a 5-0 lead. WHA’s first run came in the third as Fidler walked and scored on Strosahl’s double.
The home team answered with 13 runs in the bottom half as they sent 17 batters to the plate.
WHA’s final three runs came in the fourth. Watts got it started by reaching on an error. Opheim followed with a double with Strosahl’s grounder that the shortstop misplayed, allowing Watts to score. The final two runs scored on errors.
