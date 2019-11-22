A second-place finish in the Northwoods Conference and a deep run in the Section 5 Tournament meant several Walker-Hackensack-Akeley volleyball players were recognized for their accomplishments.
The WHA team wrapped up its 2019 season Nov. 19 with an awards banquet at Tianna Country Club.
Both all-conference, team awards and letters were handed out to varsity players, who finished the season 6-1 in the conference and 24-7 overall, easily the best finish in a few decades.
Coach Bonnie Sea said this season will go down in the books for a very long time.
Selected all-conference were seniors Megan Benjamin and Bri Raddatz, and sophomore Ally Sea, while senior Rachel Pitt and sophomore Katie Sagen were honorable mention.
Benjamin, who finishes her career with 1,432 kills, led the team with 425 kills, 14 solo blocks, 73 assisted blocks, served at 94 percent with 36 aces and had 159 digs.
Raddatz led the team with 745 assists — giving her 3,157 for her career, served at 91 percent with 69 aces, had 237 digs and 86 kills.
Sea led with 335 digs and 482 serve-receives with only 26 errors, and added 62 kills and served at 95 percent with 26 aces.
Pitt led the team in serving at 98.6 percent with 12 aces, had 215 serve-receive passes with only 21 errors and 182 digs.
Sagen finished with 115 kills, three solo blocks and 26 assisted blocks, 113 serve-receive passes with only 15 errors, 85 digs and served at nearly 91 percent with 10 aces.
WHA was also recognized as an All-State Academic Team with a 3.75 GPA or better, while Raddatz made the All-State Academic Team as an individual with a 4.0 GPA.
In team awards, Benjamin received the most kills with 425 kills and the highest hitting percentage at more than .300, which was one of the top 10 in the state.
Raddatz had the most assists with 745 and ace serves with 69.
Sea had the most digs with 335 and was the best passer with only 26 errors out of 482 serve-receive passes.
For the third straight year Pitt took home the best serve award, finishing at 98.6 percent, 217-220. In her three years as a varsity player, she missed only six serves.
Coach Sea also recognized senior managers Hanna Morris and Brittney Wolter.
Coach Sea thanked the players, parents and booster club for setting up fundraisers and the banquet.
Something to be very proud of is beating Nevis twice this year, taking out Pine River-Backus in the playoffs and putting up one heck of a battle in the Section Title match, the coach added.
Players receiving letters were Benjamin, Raddatz and Pitt, juniors Paige Hildebrandt, Lizzie Naugle and Aleah Tabbert, sophomores Kali Oelschlager, Sagen, Sea and Abi Strandlie, and freshman Gwen Devries and Alexa Johannsen.
