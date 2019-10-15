Walker-Hackensack-Akeley football standout Edgar Anderson (15) made his presence felt as he started in the U of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s 27-24 home win over River Falls Oct. 12
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley football standout Edgar Anderson (15) made his presence felt as he started in the U of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s 27-24 home win over River Falls Saturday night. Anderson, a 2017 WHA graduate, finished with nine points for the Division Three Blugold. He was 2-3 on field goals and 3-3 in extra points.

