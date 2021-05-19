The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley golf teams played their final conference meets of the season last week at Castle Highlands, with four golfers making the all-conference teams.
This week the Wolves will wrap up the regular season playing at the LongBow Invite and prepare for the Section meet Thursday and Friday in Virginia.
Selected to the Northern Pines Conference first team were Parker Brock and Kianna Johnson, with Mason Schneider and Lake Elling making the second team.
WHA won the first boys’ nine-hole meet with a 161, two strokes ahead of United North Central. Park Rapids also had a 163 but lost on the tie-breaker.
Calvin Bloomquist of Blackduck and Tate Usher of Park Rapids shared medalist honors with a 37. Schneider shot a 39, Tanner Schneider a 40, Brock and Elling both had a 41, Maverick Reed a 46 and Michael Dascalos a 61.
On the back nine, UNC took first with a 155, Park Rapids second with a 168 and WHA third with a 176.
Nick Murdock of UNC shot a 37 to take medalist honors with teammate Andrew Aho second with a 38.
Elling shot a 40, Reed a 44, Brock a 45, Mason Schneider a 47, Tanner Schneider a 49 and Dascalos a 52.
Despite not winning the final two meets of the season, Park Rapids still won the conference. UNC finished second and WHA was third.
On the girls’ side, Johnson carded a 91 over 18 holes to finish fifth.
Medalist honors went to Anna Eckman of Park Rapids with a 79 and Nakomis Mitchell of Cass Lake-Bena was second with an 83.
Park Rapids won both nine holes to win the conference title, with Bigfork as runners-up.
