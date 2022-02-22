Four WHA seniors, parents recognized at boys’ home game by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Feb 22, 2022 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ basketball team held a special ceremony before Thursday night’s home game with Pine River-Backus.Coach Dan Craven recognized all the parents for each varsity and JV player, and the team’s four seniors — Kai Ashmore, Jonathon Smith, Carson Strosahl and Kenseth Taylor — were also recognized.In the game, the Wolves did not shoot well from the field or foul line, while the Tigers did in an 82-49 win.WHA shot just 32 percent from the floor and Pine River was at 46 percent.The Tigers did most of their damage inside, out-scoring WHA 48-20 in the paint while also dominating the boards 52-28. They also had 21-3 second-chance points edge.Missing their first six foul shots didn’t help WHA. They finished the first half 4-16 as they fell behind 41-18 at the break.WHA played a much better second half and actually cut into the Tigers’ big lead, but a 12-4 run extended the lead to 70-41.Both Christian Moe and Taylor led the way with 16 points, Drew Deegan scored nine and Ashmore added six. Ashmore led with six rebounds and Parker Brock had four assists.Jared Hamilton led the visitors with 24 points, both Irvin Tulenchik and Brady Bristow made three three-pointers to finish with 15 and 13 points respectively, and Andrew Bueckers scored 10.The loss drops the Wolves to 3-19. This week they travel to Nevis and host Verndale. Next week they close out the regular season hosting Laporte.Panthers win bigNo. 6 ranked Cass Lake-Bena got off to great start over visiting WHA — leading by nearly 40 points at the half — on their way to an 85-42 win.Moe led the Wolves with 14 points, Deegan scored 11 and Brock finished with 10.Of the four Panthers to score in double figures, Leroy Fairbanks led with 24 points. Kaydin Lee, a sophomore, finished with 15 points, Kaiden Urrutia scored 12 and Dominic Fairbanks added 11.Two nights later the Panthers fell 64-60 at home to No. 15 Nevis. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wha Boys Basketball Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Wha Kai Ashmore Sport Basketball Parents Christian Moe Kenseth Taylor Drew Deegan Senior Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tyler Moening Donald "Butch" Sautbine Walker Youth Hockey Squirts win Bracket No. 5 Emerald at Fargo International Stanley Hannon Donna Morgan Latest e-Edition Feb. 16, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
