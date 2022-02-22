The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ basketball team held a special ceremony before Thursday night’s home game with Pine River-Backus.

Coach Dan Craven recognized all the parents for each varsity and JV player, and the team’s four seniors — Kai Ashmore, Jonathon Smith, Carson Strosahl and Kenseth Taylor — were also recognized.

In the game, the Wolves did not shoot well from the field or foul line, while the Tigers did in an 82-49 win.

WHA shot just 32 percent from the floor and Pine River was at 46 percent.

The Tigers did most of their damage inside, out-scoring WHA 48-20 in the paint while also dominating the boards 52-28. They also had 21-3 second-chance points edge.

Missing their first six foul shots didn’t help WHA. They finished the first half 4-16 as they fell behind 41-18 at the break.

WHA played a much better second half and actually cut into the Tigers’ big lead, but a 12-4 run extended the lead to 70-41.

Both Christian Moe and Taylor led the way with 16 points, Drew Deegan scored nine and Ashmore added six. Ashmore led with six rebounds and Parker Brock had four assists.

Jared Hamilton led the visitors with 24 points, both Irvin Tulenchik and Brady Bristow made three three-pointers to finish with 15 and 13 points respectively, and Andrew Bueckers scored 10.

The loss drops the Wolves to 3-19. This week they travel to Nevis and host Verndale. Next week they close out the regular season hosting Laporte.

Panthers win big

No. 6 ranked Cass Lake-Bena got off to great start over visiting WHA — leading by nearly 40 points at the half — on their way to an 85-42 win.

Moe led the Wolves with 14 points, Deegan scored 11 and Brock finished with 10.

Of the four Panthers to score in double figures, Leroy Fairbanks led with 24 points.  Kaydin Lee, a sophomore, finished with 15 points, Kaiden Urrutia scored 12 and Dominic Fairbanks added 11.

Two nights later the Panthers fell 64-60 at home to No. 15 Nevis.

