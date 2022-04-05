Ella Henning (second from right) took first place at the State NYWA Tournament.
Four Walker-Hackensack-Akeley youth wrestlers finished in the top six at the Northland Youth Wrestling Association Tournament held over four days in Rochester.

Sixth-grader Ella Henning took first in the girls’ tournament by going 3-0, including a win over Lillian Eggum, the daughter of University of Minnesota Wrestling Coach Brandon Eggum.

Fourth-grader Grant Orton and sixth-grader Kaden Martin both took fourth and each of them went 4-2.

Fifth-grader Carson Jacobs finished sixth with a 3-3 record.

Henning and Martin will both be competing Easter weekend in Waterloo, Iowa, as part of the Minnesota State National Team.

The three other who competed at State were Dylan Hedren, Chase Whitney and Cheal Whitney.

The Wolves’ team is coached by Pat Wood, Dustin McGee, Nick Fisher and Jesse Dennison.

