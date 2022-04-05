featured Four WHA youth wrestlers place at NYWA State Tournament staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Apr 5, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo sumitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four Walker-Hackensack-Akeley youth wrestlers finished in the top six at the Northland Youth Wrestling Association Tournament held over four days in Rochester.Sixth-grader Ella Henning took first in the girls’ tournament by going 3-0, including a win over Lillian Eggum, the daughter of University of Minnesota Wrestling Coach Brandon Eggum.Fourth-grader Grant Orton and sixth-grader Kaden Martin both took fourth and each of them went 4-2.Fifth-grader Carson Jacobs finished sixth with a 3-3 record.Henning and Martin will both be competing Easter weekend in Waterloo, Iowa, as part of the Minnesota State National Team.The three other who competed at State were Dylan Hedren, Chase Whitney and Cheal Whitney.The Wolves’ team is coached by Pat Wood, Dustin McGee, Nick Fisher and Jesse Dennison. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wha Youth Wrestlers Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Wrestler Nywa State Tournament Sport Ella Henning Dustin Mcgee Kaden Martin Pat Wood Nick Fisher Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now WHA youth wrestlers hit the mat at Regions; 7 qualify for State Robert 'Bob' Fields April 1 is ice-out deadline, no foolin’! Margaret Brown Cass County Sheriff’s Report Latest e-Edition March 30, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
