Gabby Cairns scored the first goal just five minutes into Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s home match with Pelican Rapids, and by the time the first half ended the senior took three more shots and scored each time.
Eighth-grader Lexi Gardner scored her first varsity goal and Lily Cairns added another goal in the first half as the Wolves opened the season with a 7-0 shut-out win Aug. 31.
The lone goal in the second half was kicked in by Mandy Johnson, and it also marked her first varsity goal.
Brooke Vinkemeier stopped all seven shots she faced to record the clean sheet.
Britta Rand assisted on three goals, Elizabeth Cairns had two assists, and both Gabby Cairns and Lily Cairns had one assist.
“The girls came out and were aggressive. When we scored early I think they started believing in themselves,” said Coach Bill Marshall, who is assisted by Dewey Augustan and Olivia Thornburg. “After that first goal our girls just took over the game, and knew they could win.”
The coach said the senior leadership of Gabby Cairns, Erika Rand, Rilee Carlson, Mallorie Knox, Johnson and Vinkemeier really helps the other players.
Marshall said the defense, led by Sophie Landreville, Erika Rand, Carlson and Luna Scanlon, a new player who moved into the school district from Columbia, played incredibly well.
This week WHA is at Detroit Lakes and Crookston, and hosts East Grand Forks. Next week they travel to Pelican Rapids.
WHA improves to 2-0
The Wolves won their second straight Thursday afternoon, beating host Mesabi East 1-0.
Britta Rand scored the lone goal about 25 minutes into the first half on a great pass from Gabby Cairns. Rand sprinted the final 35 yards and beat the goalie with a brilliant kick.
Vinkemeier stopped all eight shots she faced, while the defense in front of her once again played strong.
Coach Marshall said the girls continued to play aggressively and had just as many shots on goal las the first game, but they just weren’t able to get them by the goalie.
“They new Gabby was a big threat and they literally had four people on her for most of the game,” Marshall added.
