Girls' soccer team beats Mesabi East 3-1 for first win by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Sep 28, 2022

Britta Rand and Lily Cairns each scored a goal in the first half as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley got their first win of the season by a 2-1 score Thursday at Mesabi East.

The win gives the Wolves a 1-6-1 record with three games left in the regular season. Their final two games are home against Pelican Rapids Thursday and Mesabi East Oct. 6.

Coach Bill Marshall said the team came ready to play and dominated most of the game. "Our defense was able to shut them down. Credit to our defense for not allowing close shots.

The only goal that WHA allowed came in the final two minutes. Sophia Landreville, an emergency replacement for an injured Katelyn DeLost, finished with 13 saves.

Also having a stand-out performance on defense was Sierra Wessels.

Rocori wins 3-0

The Wolves dominated the opening minutes of their game at Rocori Saturday afternoon, but were unable to put away any of their shots on goal.

Rocori had an answer and took a 2-0 halftime lead on their way to 3-0 win.

Foreign exchange student Daniela Valaves, who is a new addition to the team, finished with 27 saves, with 22 coming in the first half.

Wolves score first

WHA got off to a great start against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at home Sept. 20, dominating the first 15 minutes or so and scoring a goal to take an early lead.

The Wolves had a handful shots on goal with Rand scoring on a pass from Elizabeth Cairns.

But everything the Wolves were doing right suddenly stopped, and Hillcrest scored at will to take a 4-1 halftime lead.

"We weren't playing as a team and we made bad passes. That opened the flood gates and we couldn't get back on track," Coach Marshall said.

Hillcrest scored six more times in the second half including their final goal with about a second to play.

DeLost finished with 12 saves, while Valaves played in net over the final 10-plus minutes and only allowed the last goal.

Standing out on the defensive end was Veonie Luver.
