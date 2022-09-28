Britta Rand and Lily Cairns each scored a goal in the first half as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley got their first win of the season by a 2-1 score Thursday at Mesabi East.

The win gives the Wolves a 1-6-1 record with three games left in the regular season. Their final two games are home against Pelican Rapids Thursday and Mesabi East Oct. 6.

