The Lady Wildcats have one game left in the regular season and one last chance to win their first game of the season.
Laporte travels to Northome-Kelliher Thursday, a team they lost to 71-25 in early January.
Inexperience and injuries have nagged Laporte all season long as they dropped to 0-21 with road losses to both Greenway 65-17 Thursday night and 89-13 to Littlefork-Big Falls three nights earlier.
In the Greenway loss, Ava Smith-Day had a nice game with 11 points, while Kortni Kerby scored three points.
Leading the 15-6 Raiders was Klara Finke with 11 points, with both Hailey Pederson and Morgan Walsh scoring 10.
Greenway drained a couple of threes, but they did most of their damage in the paint to grab a 34-13 halftime lead.
The Section 5A playoffs begin Feb. 24.
Vikings maul Wildcats
Littlefork-Big Falls won their 10th game of the season and kept Laporte winless with an 89-13 win Feb. 3.
Nine of the Vikings 10 players scored, with four finishing in double figures. Destiny Piekarski led the way with 27 points, Emily Fairchild scored 14, Elise Larson tossed in 11 and Andi Williams scored 10.
The Vikings made a handful of three-pointers to take a commanding 41-6 lead into the lockers.
Smith-Day led Laporte with seven points, with Kiley Hamilton, Anna Jaspers and Aleiah Rosenau each scoring two points.
