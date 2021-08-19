by Bill Kennedy
The last week of the contest was “Extra Prizes Day.” All leftover prizes were given away through some random ticket draws. It was HOT, really hot. We also gave away two $80 tackle boxes with tackle.
We had two winners that were either here or family of them was here. We were so excited for them. It has been a wonderful year and so happy to see so many families enjoying what we offer and spending time together.
We had 688 youth this year and they caught 1,597 fish. That is pretty impressive for a year after COVID and being rained out on what should have been our busiest day on July 6th.
Thank you to our hot dog sponsors this week — Hackensack Chamber of Commerce (hackensackchamber.com).
Visit our Facebook page to view the weekly photos. You can search Facebook for “Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest” and click on the Photo Album link on Facebook. Once on the photos page, you can select Album and go to the week you would like to look at.
