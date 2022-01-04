Scott Toothman of rural Hackensack was a member of the 1989 West Waterloo, Iowa, High School wrestling team that recently was inducted into the Dan Gable Wrestling Hall of Fame.
An induction ceremony was held Dec. 16 at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo.
The West Waterloo High School Wahawks went undefeated in 1989 and won the 3A State Championship with 125 team points. West qualified nine wrestlers to State with seven reaching the podium.
Andy Showalter and Glenn Wilder won titles with Jeff Dalrymple placing second. Toothman and Mike Neuman took home third place while Kelley Davis and Kevin High finished fifth.
The Wahawks finished the season ranked fifth nationally. They were coached by Don Huff and assisted by Steve Gillen, Ernest Middletown and Marty Dickey.
Toothman and his business partner, Brian Dennis, own WMS Sales in Walker. His nephew, Corbin Toothman-Knapp wrestles on the Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus High School team.
