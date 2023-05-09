The annual Leech Lake Walleye Tournament will return to Walker June 2-3.
Last year — the first time the event was held in three years, Chuck Hasse of Walker and Randy Topper of Cohasset took first place.
The duo finished the two-day tournament with 48.29 pounds of fish and took home a check for $15,400.
The first day of fishing was great for Hasse and Topper as they had the biggest basket, but the second day did not get off to a good start.
“We had some equipment start on fire and we were kind of spun out a little bit. We’ve been around this game long enough where one of those things happens .. and you never come back from. We started to struggle a little bit, we caught some fish, and I told Chuck it’s time to get the Hobbit feet out and go to work,” Topper said in reference to him not wearing any shoes when he came on stage.
“It started a lot better yesterday than it did today. It took us probably close to two hours to put a fish on the card today. We kind of limited ourselves to a half-dozen spots and to stick with the game plan,” Hasse added. “The fish didn’t really want to cooperate anyway, and at about 10 o’clock we had to remind ourselves to catch some small ones. We spent most of the afternoon upgrading our smaller fish.”
Adding to the drama, at 1 p.m. the tournament committee shut off the app so none of the teams could see what place they were in when fishing concluded at 3 p.m.
“We knew we had a chance, but when you shut off the app, everyone was pulling their hair out. That absolutely builds the suspense,” Hasse said. “We didn’t even know if we would be in the Top 5 when we got here. Cool format. Everything went as smooth as possible.”
Dylan Maki of Cohasset and Joe Bricko of Farmington took second with 48.17 pounds, with the Grand Rapids duo of Sean Colter and Dave Hernesman, also known as Team Chack, third with a 46.24 pounds of fish.
Finishing fourth were Tyler Wolden of Carlos and Nate Laininger of Miltona with 44.53 pounds, and in fifth place were Todd Dankert of Oak Grove and Brian Brosdahl of Max with 44.19 pounds.
The top five teams were each brought on stage and given a chance to share their fishing strategy with emcee Butch Delahunt. Each of them lauded the tournament committee and volunteers for their work, and thought the event was great.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Matt Tienter and Scott Tienter with 42.69 pounds, Kyle Minke and Cory Minke at 41.86, Brock Anderson and Colt Anderson with 41.84 pounds, Remington Moren and Jerry Wizner with a 41.42 basket, and Chris Whitney and son Callen Whitney with 39.35 pounds.
The total purse this year was $46,865 with the Top 20 teams each taking home a check. The Top 10 teams and many of the other division winners each received a plaque.
After two years of cancelling the tournament, the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce was able to bring it back with 155 teams.
The biggest change this year was switching to a catch and release tournament. All fish registration was completed using the FishDonkey app to photo document fish that generated a live leader board. The leader board was updated through the event as fish were submitted. All entries were considered unofficial until verified by the tournament judges.
There were 636 fish registered on day one and 612 on day two.
Other awards handed out were big fish each day, biggest basket each day, the adult/child and male-female division winners, the comeback award, and the 50th and 100th place teams.
