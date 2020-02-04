Alex Hein and Dawson McGee each had a good day, both taking third place at Friday’s nine-team Wolves Invitational.
Hein (132) lost by a 13-5 decison to Marshall Michienzi of Deer River in his first match, but came back to win his next two. He narrowly beat Damion Tapio 2-1 of Virginia and in the third-place match pinned Riley Poissant of Thief River Falls in 1:45. In that match, Hein trailed 5-2 before an escape, take down and rolling Poissant on his back for the win.
McGee (106) started with an 8-0 major over Jackson Kendall of Virginia. In his next match he lost 12-5 to Zachary Ikola of Deer River, a match he only trailed 8-5 late in the third period. With time running out, McGee took a shot but got taken down instead and gave up a near fall.
The Nevis freshman bounced back in his next match with a first-period pin and in the third-place match scored the only point with an escape in the second period. Instead of choosing the down position to start the third, Dillan Barna of Crosby-Ironton selected both wrestlers start up with McGee holding on for the 1-0 win.
Of the seven other Wolves who competed, both Eli Johnson (113) and Ficher Smith at (195) took fifth.
Johnson lost his first match, won his second with a pin in 1:38, and lost his third. In the fifth-place match he stuck Michael Mell of Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway in the first period.
Smith, a freshman, went 1-2 in a slim bracket. After losing his first two matches, Smith won the fifth-place match with a bye.
Dylan Johnson (106), Devin Johnson (126), Riley Johnson (138), Jonny Johnson (170) and Dane Patten (220) each went 0-2.
In team results, Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena led by 21 points heading into the finals. Deer River won six individual titles to the Bears two, catapulting Deer River to a three-point win, 204-201.
Zachary Ikola (106), Trevor Michienzi (120), Marshall Michienzi (132), Trey Fairbanks (145), Jojo Thompson (170) and Thor Kongsjord (195) each won titles for Deer River.
Fosston-Bagley took third with 171 points while Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis took eighth with 48 points.
Owen Bjera of Staples-Motley was selected by the coaches as the most outstanding wrestler as he not only won the 160-pound title, but he set the school record for wins at 181 and pins with 106 in the semifinals.
The Wrestling Wolves travel to Lake Park Audubon this week for their final dual of the regular season.
