Dawson McGee was making his third and final trip to the State Wrestling Tournament as a senior, while seventh-grader Ella Henning was making her first.

McGee finishes his varsity career at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis with 144 wins, which is third all-time in team history. After achieving two of his goals this season by surpassing his older brother on the win’s list and making it back to State, he fell just short of bringing home a medal. He went 2-2 at 126 pounds — the two wrestlers he lost to took second and fourth place.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments