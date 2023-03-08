Dawson McGee was making his third and final trip to the State Wrestling Tournament as a senior, while seventh-grader Ella Henning was making her first.
McGee finishes his varsity career at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis with 144 wins, which is third all-time in team history. After achieving two of his goals this season by surpassing his older brother on the win’s list and making it back to State, he fell just short of bringing home a medal. He went 2-2 at 126 pounds — the two wrestlers he lost to took second and fourth place.
McGee opened Friday beating Gavyn Hilucny of Crookston 6-0. He scored a take down in the first and another in the second, and in the third got a reversal for the final points.
Up next he faced No. 1 seed Eli Larson of Border West, who came in with a 46-2 record. After a scoreless first period, Larson scored an escape and a take down for 3-0 lead. McGee got a take down late in the period, and another in third, but couldn’t add a take down and lost 3-2.
“I should have beaten him. It was so close, but I didn’t finish one of the four take downs I should have had,” McGee noted.
In his third match on day one, McGee dominated Brady Kiecker of Bold and won 11-4. McGee scored two take downs in the first, another in the second, and a take down and three-point near fall in the third.
McGee thought he wrestled good on the first day, but he could have done better.
In the blood round Saturday morning, McGee faced David Gregory of Trinity, and started strong with a take down. Gregory responded with an escape and take down to lead 4-2 going into the second period. Taking the down position, Gregory got a reversal with McGee responding with his own reversal. Late in the period Gregory was able to get another reversal and two near-fall points.
Trailing 9-4 entering the third period, McGee chose the neutral position. He needed to score some points fast, but instead got put in a cradle and gave up some more near-fall points in a 14-4 loss.
“I was happy with my career at WHAN,” McGee said. “I had a fun time, except for cutting weight, and it went good.”
Coach Colby Marich thought McGee wrestled extremely well on the first day at State, dominating both his first and third matches. Against the No. 1 seed he had a couple moves that were close to getting some points, but wasn’t able to finish.
“On day two he started out OK, but then got in a hole. We thought he got a take down, but we didn’t get it secured, and the other kid scrambled out of it. Instead of getting the take down and the two points, and maybe the near fall, it went the other way where we gave it up and gave up the near fall,” the coach said. “Obviously it was disappointing, but Dawson handled himself with class and dignity. He is a fine young man and had a great career for us. He wrestled about 10 to 12 ranked guys this season and won all but four. Pretty good accomplishment this year. Pretty impressive to finish the season 42-6.”
Henning finishes fifth
Henning, who back on Feb. 22 made school and team history by becoming the first female wrestler to qualify for State Tournament, also is now the first to medal by taking fifth place in the 100-pound division.
“She’s a ground-breaker for our program and for the girls at WHA. Everything is first, but with that being said, she works hard, has a very supportive family and hopefully there will be a lot more things to come,” the coach said.
In her first match, Henning faced a familiar foe in Abby Gindele, an eighth-grader from Annandale. Henning came out tentative and lost by an 8-0 score. Gindele scored a take down and two-point near fall in the first period for a 4-0 lead, and in the second got a reversal and another two-point near fall.
Gindele also beat Henning 6-0 in the Section 7A Tournament back on Feb. 24, and went on take fourth at State.
Henning wrestled better in her next match, but still was a little tentative. Facing Mikailey Clark of Park Rapids and after a scoreless first period, Henning was in the top position to start the second and was able to get the pin in 38 seconds.
The fifth-place match wasn’t even close, even though Tiacious Kanneh of Moorhead, who Henning has beaten a couple times earlier this season, scored the first two points with a take down. Henning got a reversal and three near-fall points for a 5-2 lead. She scored three more points in the second on another near fall, and led 13-3 when she got the pin in the third period.
“She showed some nerves in her second match as well, but she got some points and got under control and finished dominating that match,” Marich stated. “That pin late in her second match carried over into her third and she dominated that match.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.