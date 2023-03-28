USA Wrestling held the Heartland National Duals in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Saturday and Sunday.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis wrestler Ella Henning represented the Minnesota Storm girls dual team. The Storm went 8-1 against the best girls teams in the country.
The Minnesota Storm shut out the competition and went 6-0 on day one of the tournament. In the opening round of day two they tied with Nebraska, but lost by criteria that gave Nebraska the win to advance to the next round.
With that loss, the best the Storm could finish was fifth place, which they did after two more wins.
Henning represented Minnesota in eight of their nine duals, and went 4-4 through the tournament. Two of her losses came to a Texas wrestler who she met up with twice during the tournament.
With girls’ wrestling only being an official high school sport for two seasons, Henning and the rest of the Minnesota girls showed why Minnesota is one of the top states in the country for both boys’ and girls’ wrestling.
Wrestling results
Minnesota Storm defeat Texas Red 52-12
Alessandra Toscano, Texas Red, 4-0 decision over Ella Henning, Minnesota Storm
Minnesota Storm defeat Indiana 37-16
Henning 12-4 major decision over Cierra Lear, Indiana
Minnesota Storm defeat Oregon 42-28
Paisley Conway, Oregon, 9-0 major decision over Henning
Minnesota Storm defeat Nebraska Red 66-6
Henning pin in 1:43 over Ellison LaDeaux, Nebraska Red
Minnesota Storm defeat Kansas 61-6
Henning pin in 1:52 over Camdyn Post, Kansas 2
Minnesota Storm defeat Utah 52-9
Henning did not wrestle
Nebraska Blue defeat Minnesota Storm 34-33 on tie breaking criteria
Rylan Custard, Nebraska Blue, 40 decision over Henning
Minnesota Storm defeat Texas Red 57-6
Alessandra Toscano, Texas Red, 9-5 decision over Henning
