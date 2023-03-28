Ella Henning with the fifth-place medal the Minnesota Storm team won.
Photo submitted

USA Wrestling held the Heartland National Duals in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Saturday and Sunday.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis wrestler Ella Henning represented the Minnesota Storm girls dual team. The Storm went 8-1 against the best girls teams in the country.

