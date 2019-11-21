About 30 Mini Mites and Mites laced up their skates for the first time for their first week of practice that began Nov. 14.
Photo submitted

Hockey practice for many area teams has started, and that includes the Leech Lake Ice Wolves. About 30 Mini Mites and Mites laced up their skates for the first time for their first week of practice that began Nov. 14. The Walker Area Community Center website has schedules for all Leech Lake Ice Wolves teams.

